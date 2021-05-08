Mascouche man found guilty of 1st-degree murder in death of partner, mother of 6

After a trial that lasted a little more than a month, 34-year-old Benoît Cardinal was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Jaël Cantin, the mother of his six children.

On Jan 16. 2020, Cantin was killed in the couple's home in Mascouche, Que., on Montreal's north shore, during a violent attack that caused large contusions to her head, ears and eyelids. The cause of death was deemed to be blunt trauma to the head.

The trial took place at the Joliette courthouse, located about 75 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence, with no possibility of parole before 25 years.

Gaétan Cantin, Jaël's father, read a statement outside the courtroom following the verdict.

Jaël Cantin's lifeless body was found in her bedroom. Benoit Cardinal, her partner, claimed that they had been attacked by an intruder. (Facebook/Jaël Cantin)

"Today is not a time of joy or satisfaction," he said, with his voice trembling, adding that one of his grandchildren is celebrating a birthday Saturday, one day before Mother's Day.

"We will mark both events, and will hold a ceremony in memory of Jaël."

During the trial, the jury heard evidence that the 33-year-old did not sustain any injuries indicating she defended herself during the assault and expert analysis of blood splatter at the scene indicates that Cardinal was "very close" to her during the attack.

According to crown prosecutors, the couple had been struggling financially, and Cardinal lost his job as an educator in youth centre a few days prior to killing Cantin.

Cardinal claimed that an intruder was responsible attacking both him and Cantin. He declined to testify at his trial.