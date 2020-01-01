Meet Henri and Lucas, Quebec's first babies of 2020

Just 32 seconds after midnight Wednesday, Henri Baillargeon was born by caesarean section at the Cité de la Santé Hospital in Laval.

Weighing in at 4.367 kg, Henri was born to parents Amélie Bouchard and Marc-André Baillargeon.

Eleven minutes later, Lucas Beelen was born at the McGill University Health Center (MUHC), weighing in at 3.80 kg. The baby's mother, Marilou Edger and father Jonathan Beelen are both from Montreal.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the MUHC said Lucas and his mother are both doing well.

In 2019, Quebec's first baby was also delivered at the MUHC, a baby girl named Mariella.