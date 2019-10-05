Firetruck collides with car en route to emergency call in Longueuil
An investigation into the incident will be launched if the man is ruled seriously injured.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital following the incident
A firetruck collided with a vehicle in Saint-Hubert on Montreal's South Shore early Saturday evening, en route to answer an emergency call.
The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital.
The collision happened at the intersection of Cousineau Boulevard and Tourbière Street around 5 p.m.
An investigation into the incident will be launched if the man is ruled seriously injured.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.