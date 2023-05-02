Search continues for 2 Quebec firefighters swept away by swollen river waters

The search continues for two firefighters carried away Monday by floodwaters in Saint-Urbain, Que., after heavy rains swelled river levels across the province.

The missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, 55, Radio-Canada has learned. The two men are not related.

The two went missing north of Baie-Saint-Paul, about 100 kilometres northeast of Quebec City — one of several areas affected by the heavy rains that drenched the province and caused rivers to spill over onto roads and properties.

Helicopters continue to scour the area looking for them and a command post has been set up to co-ordinate search efforts.

A search and rescue helicopter patrols the flooded area, looking for the two missing firefighters in Quebec on Monday. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec, declined to identify the men during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, but said they are from the St-Urbain fire service.

Dorsainville said she cannot confirm if they are alive or presumed dead.

She said the search itself has been challenging, restarting in full force at daybreak Tuesday morning and it will continue until nightfall.

But there were officers who searched throughout the night, walking or driving along the shore where possible, she said.

If necessary, the search will continue at the same level on Wednesday, she said. At this point, she said, there are no plans to stop searching any time soon, but the situation will be evaluated at the end of each day.

"It depends on various elements," said Dorsainville. "It's a day-by-day situation, and we have no date planned to stop our search."