Firefighters rescue 3 people after gondolas flip on La Ronde ferris wheel

Firefighters rescued a film crew from a ferris wheel at La Ronde after two gondolas flipped over Wednesday evening.

No one was injured.

While filming a scene on the ferris wheel, the crew's heavy equipment caused instability on a gondola and made it shift, according to a statement from La Ronde.

One other person, also a member of the film crew, was on board but was not rescued by the firefighters.

No guests were on the ride since the area was closed to the public during the filming.

Firefighters received a call at around 7 p.m. about the flipped gondolas. They used portable ladders to rescue the people, who were about 20 feet in the air.

The operation took about 30 minutes.

The ride was then closed for a full inspection and will remain closed until maintenance experts have determined the ride is safe for operation, the statement from La Ronde said.

Montreal firefighters could not confirm how old the people who had to be rescued were.

Montreal fire department spokesperson Louise Desrosiers said the Régie du bâtiment will do a follow-up to find out the cause of the incident.