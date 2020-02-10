Skip to Main Content
Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in Saint-Laurent borough
Montreal

Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in Saint-Laurent borough

The fire broke out at an industrial building on Ward Street Sunday evening around 6 p.m.

The fire broke out at an industrial building on Ward Street Sunday evening

CBC News ·
The building, located at the corner of Ward St. and Authier St., caught fire around 6 p.m. ( KOLYA HUBACEK-GUILBAULT/RADIO-CANADA)

Montreal firefighters responded to a four-alarm blaze at an industrial building in the Saint-Laurent borough on Sunday night.

Flames broke out around 6 p.m. and dozens of firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after.

The building is located at the corner of Ward St. and Authier St. 

It's not yet clear whether anyone was inside the building at the time the fire broke out.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|