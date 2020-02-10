Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in Saint-Laurent borough
The fire broke out at an industrial building on Ward Street Sunday evening around 6 p.m.
The fire broke out at an industrial building on Ward Street Sunday evening
Montreal firefighters responded to a four-alarm blaze at an industrial building in the Saint-Laurent borough on Sunday night.
Flames broke out around 6 p.m. and dozens of firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after.
The building is located at the corner of Ward St. and Authier St.
It's not yet clear whether anyone was inside the building at the time the fire broke out.