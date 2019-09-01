Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in Verdun residential building
Montreal firefighters are working to extinguish a four-alarm fire in a residential building in the borough of Verdun Sunday afternoon.
Fire started around 2 p.m. in building on Second Avenue
The fire started around 2 p.m. on the third floor of the building on Second Avenue between LaSalle Boulevard and Wellington Street.
The apartments have been evacuated and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
No one was hurt in the fire, and its cause is not yet known.
STM buses that drive in the area are also modifying their routes.
With reporting by Radio-Canada
