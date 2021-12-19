Volunteer firefighter dies in Boischatel, Que., house fire

Quebec City's municipal council will file a notice of motion tomorrow to honour the actions of the volunteer firefighter who died in the line of duty in the nearby town of Boischatel Saturday night.

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand says the man, who also worked for Quebec City, was the father of three daughters.

"He dedicated his last actions to something very courageous… It's important for us to recognize [them]," he said.

"His partner, whom I spoke with today, told me that he was a man who adored working for the city, who wanted to work for a long time, who wanted to become a director. It was immensely touching."

The man in his 40s was battling a fire in a residence on du Silex Street around 11:30 p.m. when the structure collapsed, trapping him under the rubble.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

The fire began in the garage before quickly spreading to the rest of the house.

The Sureté du Quebec's major crimes division, along with a special fire scene investigator, are looking into what happened.

The Quebec City Fire Department and the Laval Firefighters Association offered their support to the friends and family members of the victim and to all firefighters of the Boischatel Fire Department for the loss.

Quebec's Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault shared her condolences in a tweet Sunday morning.

"A second firefighter in two months lost his life saving the lives of others," she said. "Altruism in its purest form, which commands infinite respect. To his family, to colleagues who were on the same operation and to his entire team at the barracks, we are with you."

More to come.