Police find body of missing firefighter near Baie-Saint-Paul, Que., 1 still missing

The body of one of two firefighters swept away by floodwaters in Saint-Urbain, Que., on Monday, has been found.

Régis Lavoie's body was found on Wednesday morning between Saint-Urbain and Baie-Saint-Paul, his family confirmed to Radio-Canada.

Lavoie, 55, was with another part-time firefighter, Christopher Lavoie, 23, helping residents trapped by rising river levels when the current swept them away.

The two men are not related.

While police would not immediately confirm the identity to reporters, citing the need for an official coroner's identification, Marylou Lavoie, Régis's daughter, confirmed to Radio-Canada that police told her the body found near the Rivière du Gouffre was her father.

Marylou told Radio-Canada on Tuesday that her father was in an amphibious ATV with Christopher Lavoie when the strength of the current capsized their vehicle.

"My dad tried to hold on to a tree, but it didn't work," she said, relaying information she heard from police. "The [ATV] hit him and the current took him."

A helicopter was dispatched to the scene to carry out search-and-rescue operations. The Canadian Armed Forces also deployed a Griffon helicopter and a Lockheed C-130 Hercules plane to monitor the floods and assist in the search.

Baie-Saint-Paul is on the north shore of the Saint-Lawrence River, about 95 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

The region has been hit hard by flooding. Torrential rains that caused river levels to rapidly rise on Monday. The floodwaters swept away motorhomes, damaged houses and destroyed roads.

Premier François Legault, in Baie-Saint-Paul on Wednesday to survey the damage, said part-time firefighters perform a vital but dangerous role.

"Obviously we try to minimize the risk as much as possible," he said. "But all we can say is thank you for your courage and we're going to make sure that we see, whether it's with training or associations between different municipalities, how we can help them more."