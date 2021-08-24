Firefighters grapple with major fire at historic building north of Montreal

About 100 firefighters from as many as ten municipalities are working to get a major fire under control at a historic site located north of Montreal.

Firefighters received a call a litte before 11 p.m., and headed toward Usine Moody, a former factory for agricultural equipment in Terrebonne, Que., which was built in 1892.

In recent years, the building has been used as a space for photo and video shoots.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but police are expected to investigate.

The massive building, which is near the corner of Saint-Louis Street and Terrebonne Boulevard, has aging infrastructure which made access difficult for firefighters, according to Dave Sévigny, who is the assistant director of the town's fire department.

A large security perimeter has been set up, and neighbouring buildings have been evacuated.