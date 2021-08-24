Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Firefighters grapple with major fire at historic building north of Montreal

About 100 firefighters are trying to get a major fire under control at the site of a former factory for agricultural equipment in Terrebonne, Que.

Former factory for agricultural equipment built in 1892, cause of fire unknown

About 100 firefighters from several municipalities are working to put out a fire at a large, historic building in Terrebonne, Que. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

About 100 firefighters from as many as ten municipalities are working to get a major fire under control at a historic site located north of Montreal.

Firefighters received a call a litte before 11 p.m., and headed toward Usine Moody, a former factory for agricultural equipment in Terrebonne, Que., which was built in 1892. 

In recent years, the building has been used as a space for photo and video shoots. 

The cause of the fire is unknown, but police are expected to investigate.

The massive building, which is near the corner of Saint-Louis Street and Terrebonne Boulevard, has aging infrastructure which made access difficult for firefighters, according to Dave Sévigny, who is the assistant director of the town's fire department.

A large security perimeter has been set up, and neighbouring buildings have been evacuated.

With files from Josh Grant

