At least 8 houses catch fire in Témiscaming

At least eight houses have caught fire in Témiscaming, in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

The fire on Anvik Street has affected at least eight homes. Another 10 have been evacuated.

No one was seriously injured, but some people who had inhaled smoke went to the Centre Multiservices de Santé et de Services Sociaux de Témiscaming-Kipawa, a nearby health centre.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Forty firefighters from the Temiscaming, Ville-Marie and Kebaowek fire departments were called to fight the fire.

Incendie majeur à Témiscaming <br>8 résidences sont la proie des flammes. Une trentaine de pompiers sur place <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcat</a> <a href="https://t.co/1CaGBsjjtf">pic.twitter.com/1CaGBsjjtf</a> —@TanyaNeveu

The Red Cross is inviting people who were evacuated to go to Le Centre, a sports complex on Humphrey Street.

The city has opened an emergency response station to accommodate those affected by the fire. A call to collect clothing, blankets and other personal products for the victims was also put out.

A watering ban and boil water advisory were also issued to residents.