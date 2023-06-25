'How can I protect myself?' Your wildfire smoke questions answered

What's that haze in the air? Why does it smell like a campfire outside?

It might be wildfire smoke. Canadian wildfires have been a major cause of deteriorating air quality across North America in recent weeks.

Here are some answers to questions you may have had about the pollution caused by the fires:

What do those air quality numbers mean?

There are a few different indexes that measure air quality. One of the most common ones is the Air Quality Index (AQI) which measures the concentration of harmful particles in the air.

Another one is the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) which gives a score on a scale of one to 10+ to illustrate how unhealthy the air is to breathe.

How risky is high risk when it comes to air quality? Duration 2:42 When the air is murky and muggy, here's what you need to know and what you should pay attention to.

You can learn more about how air quality is measured here:

What can you do to protect yourself?

When the air quality gets really bad — if the AQI climbs above 150, the AQHI above seven, or if you can just smell smoke and the air looks hazy — you can protect yourself by staying indoors and keeping the windows closed.

If you do need to go outdoors but are worried about the air quality, or if you are at particular risk (if you have asthma or are elderly, for example), then wearing a mask like an N95 that protects against fine particulate matter can help.

Avoid exercising outside, and watch out for symptoms that include coughing, sore throat and irritated eyes.

How can you keep your indoor air safe?

Try to reduce the smoke that enters your home by keeping your windows closed.

Air purifiers with high-efficiency particulate air filters (HEPA filters) can clean indoor air.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advises against activities that create more fine particles indoors, including smoking, using gas, propane or wood-burning stoves, spraying aerosol products, frying or broiling food, burning candles — even vacuuming, unless your vacuum has a HEPA filter.

Do air conditioners filter the air?

Central air-conditioning (HVAC) machines have air filters, but most window air-conditioning units don't have fine-particulate air filters, and some portable air conditioners with venting hoses can bring in more harmful air from outdoors.

If you have one of those window air conditioners, the EPA says you should make sure it is tightly sealed to avoid outdoor air leaking indoors. Running it won't bring in air from outside, as they circulate indoor air, but it probably won't filter the air either.

Have any more questions? Ask them in the comments below.