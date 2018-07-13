Skip to Main Content
Major fire sends smoke over McGill University

It took place at the McIntyre Medical Building on the fourth and fifth floors.

This marks the second major fire in downtown Montreal on Friday

Smoke can be seen billowing from a building, which Montreal police say is on McGill's campus. (Carrie Haber/CBC)

Firefighters converged near McGill University Friday night to fight a fire at the corner of Sir-William-Osler Way and Docteur-Penfield Avenue.

Smoke and flames can be seen billowing from a building, which McGill confirmed was the McIntyre Medical Building. 

According to McGill's website, the building houses two libraries: the Life Sciences Library and the Sir William Osler Library. 

Montreal's fire department advised the public to avoid the area.

This marks the second major fire downtown on Friday. Over 200 firefighters gathered to fight a fire on the roof of the Bell Media Tower earlier in the evening. 

