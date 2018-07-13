Major fire sends smoke over McGill University

Firefighters converged near McGill University Friday night to fight a fire at the corner of Sir-William-Osler Way and Docteur-Penfield Avenue.

Smoke and flames can be seen billowing from a building, which McGill confirmed was the McIntyre Medical Building.

According to McGill's website, the building houses two libraries: the Life Sciences Library and the Sir William Osler Library.

Montreal's fire department advised the public to avoid the area.

This marks the second major fire downtown on Friday. Over 200 firefighters gathered to fight a fire on the roof of the Bell Media Tower earlier in the evening.