1 person seriously injured in Mirabel seniors residence fire

CBC News ·
The fire started in a unit on the third floor of the Mirabel residence and may have damaged a neighbouring apartment. One person was seriously injured. (Radio-Canada)

One person was seriously injured in a seniors' residence overnight in Mirabel. 

The fire is believed to have started at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in a unit on the third floor of the large complex on Brault Street.

A neighbouring unit was also damaged and the building was evacuated. 

It's unclear what caused the fire. The Red Cross is helping evacuees until they are allowed back inside their homes. 

