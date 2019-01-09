1 person seriously injured in Mirabel seniors residence fire
The fire is believed to have started at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in a unit on the third floor of the large complex on Brault Street.
A neighbouring unit was also damaged and the building was evacuated
One person was seriously injured in a seniors' residence overnight in Mirabel.
The fire is believed to have started at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in a unit on the third floor of the large complex on Brault Street.
A neighbouring unit was also damaged and the building was evacuated.
It's unclear what caused the fire. The Red Cross is helping evacuees until they are allowed back inside their homes.