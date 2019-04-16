Firefighters working to stop Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue blaze from spreading

About 80 Montreal firefighters are battling a fire in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue's commercial district.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning on the upper floors of a building located on St-Anne Street, near Lalonde. It houses Marco's Restaurant on the ground floor and a couple of apartments above.

The building was empty when it went up in flames and nobody was injured, according to Francis Rillart, operations chief for the Montreal fire department. Firefighters have not determined a cause.

Rillart said the roof collapsed, which forced firefighters to back away from the fire and focus instead on preventing it from spreading to the buildings located on either side.

"We had to fight the fire from the street because it is too dangerous for the fire department [to get closer]," Rillart said.

"Right now we are working in the buildings to the right and left of the main building."

The street is blocked, he added, and traffic is already backed up. Rillart encouraged motorists to avoid the area.