Fire destroys 2 Saint-Sauveur restaurants
No one was inside the building when the fire broke out early Monday morning, firefighters say.
A passerby spotted the fire at the building that houses Amir, Steak Frites St-Paul early Monday morning
Fire officials believe an electrical problem sparked a fire that destroyed a building housing two restaurants in Saint-Sauveur overnight.
A passerby spotted the fire just before 1 a.m. at the Steak Frites St-Paul on de la Gare Avenue. There is also an Amir restaurant inside the building.
No one was inside at the time, and no one was hurt.
The fire started in the basement and by the time fire crews arrived, it was spreading into the walls and roof.
About 40 firefighters, including crews from Sainte-Adèle, Morin Heights, and Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs, were dispatched to the scene.
