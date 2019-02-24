Fire forces a dozen residents out of Quebec City apartment building

No one was injured in an early morning fire in Quebec City's Saint-Sacrement neighbourhood, but about a dozen people were forced from their homes and into the care of the Canadian Red Cross.

The fire originated on the roof of a four-floor apartment building. Around 80 firefighters were called to the scene. They had the blaze under control by 6 a.m.

"We evacuated the homes quickly and we found that the fire had spread throughout the roof," said a spokesperson for the city's fire department, Bill Noonan.

Snow needed to be removed to extinguish the fire. Though the investigation is ongoing, officials have ruled out arson as the cause.

A city bus was called to the site for residents to keep warm while the Canadian Red Cross attended to the victims.