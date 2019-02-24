Fire forces a dozen residents out of Quebec City apartment building
Some 80 firefighters were called to the scene
No one was injured in an early morning fire in Quebec City's Saint-Sacrement neighbourhood, but about a dozen people were forced from their homes and into the care of the Canadian Red Cross.
The fire originated on the roof of a four-floor apartment building. Around 80 firefighters were called to the scene. They had the blaze under control by 6 a.m.
"We evacuated the homes quickly and we found that the fire had spread throughout the roof," said a spokesperson for the city's fire department, Bill Noonan.
Snow needed to be removed to extinguish the fire. Though the investigation is ongoing, officials have ruled out arson as the cause.
A city bus was called to the site for residents to keep warm while the Canadian Red Cross attended to the victims.
Incendie sur l'avenue Calixa-Lavallée : c'est contrôlé et presque terminé. Les pompiers vont maintenant tenter de trouver la cause du brasier <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcqc</a> <a href="https://t.co/vsABduA6qa">pic.twitter.com/vsABduA6qa</a>—@p_abolduc
With files from Radio-Canada
