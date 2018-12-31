1 injured, 1 missing after major fire in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

One man is injured and one woman missing after a major early morning house fire in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

It started at around 4:20 a.m., Monday, in the one-storey residence, firefighters say.

The person who was injured was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.

Leading the operation is Saint-Jean firefighter Louis-Philippe Trahan. He said firefighters are still searching for the missing woman.

"We hope to find her," Trahan said.

He said the fire is under control, and firefighters are now searching inside the residence.

He could not confirm when the operation would be complete.

About 30 firefighters were on the scene of the four-alarm fire Monday morning, including crews from the neighbouring municipality of Saint-Alexandre who came to help.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, Trahan said.