Fire in Saint-Henri spreads to 3 apartment buildings
130 firefighters working to extinguish fire in Sud-Ouest borough
The Montreal fire department was working to extinguish a fire on a small residential street in the neighbourhood of Saint-Henri Sunday morning.
A neighbour called 911 around 1:30 a.m. about the fire that started on the second floor of an apartment on Marin Avenue, just west of Atwater Avenue.
Fire department spokesperson Matthew Griffith said the fire spread to nine apartments in three residential buildings.
About 130 firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze, and by 6 a.m. they had the fire under control.
The buildings were evacuated and no one was injured in the fire, Griffith said. The Red Cross is helping nine people find housing.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, and Griffith said there is "significant damage" to the buildings.
A large perimeter has been set up in the neighbourhood and residents are advised to avoid the area.
St-Jacques Street is closed between Atwater and Rose de Lima Street, Atwater is closed between St-Jacques and St-Antoine Street and St-Antoine is closed between Atwater and Rose de Lima.
The large size of the area cordoned off is due to the number of firefighters present and one-way streets in the sector, Griffith said.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.