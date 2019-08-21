Fire breaks out on rooftop patio in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

More than 100 firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on de Rouville Street early Tuesday morning.

One firefighter was slightly injured and taken to hospital as a precaution.

The fire broke out on a rooftop patio at around 3 a.m.

The three-storey building's 16 units were evacuated and it's unclear when the 20 or so tenants will be able to return home.

Two units were more heavily damaged than the others.

Fire Chief Louise Desrosiers says it's unclear what caused the fire but it may have been a barbecue or cigarette left on the patio. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Red Cross workers are on site to help tenants who may need help finding a place to stay.

Fire Chief Louise Desrosiers says firefighters haven't yet determined the cause of the fire, but it could be related to a barbecue or cigarette on the deck.

Valérie Labrecque-Piché waited outside, clutching her grey cat, Misty. She says she woke to a knock on her door.

Valérie Labrecque-Piché and her cat Misty waited outside the building on de Rouville Street. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

"We came out of the apartment and it smelled like fire. Someone said they heard an explosion and after the flames started," Labrecque-Piché said.

There was no damage to her unit, so she was told she should be able to go back home, but her neighbour may not be so lucky, she said.