Fire rips through social housing building in St-Tite-des-Caps, Que.

About 20 people have lost their homes after a social housing building was engulfed in flames on Sunday in St-Tite-des-Caps, Que., about 50 kilometres from Quebec City.

The fire broke out under the roof of the Pavillon La Gerbe D'Or on Asselin Street, at around 5:30 a.m., firefighters say.

Flames destroyed the roof of the building, which mostly housed seniors with reduced mobility.

All tenants of the dwelling were safely evacuated, but the building is reportedly unsalvageable.

About 40 firefighters from the St-Tite-des-Caps, St-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Côte-de-Beaupré and Beaupré fire services were dispatched to the site, battling the fire for three hours.