Fire ravages church in heart of Listuguj, Que., forces elementary school to close

A fire has ripped through the Saint Anne's Catholic Church in Listuguj, Que., forcing the closure of a nearby elementary school.

The Listuguj Mi'kmaq First Nation is located near Quebec's border with New Brunswick.

Video posted to social media show the building engulfed in flames. At one point during the video, the church's bell tower can be seen tumbling into the burning structure.

Firefighters were alerted at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday and the fire was extinguished shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters were alerted at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. (Roxanne Langlois/Radio-Canada)

Local police say the fire started in the back of the building, though its cause is still unknown.

The local elementary school is closed for the day due to low water pressure. The Listiguj Mi'gmaq government has closed its offices for the day.