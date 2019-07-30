Man, 70, dead following fire in Quebec City area
Firefighters were called to a home on Blais Boulevard East in Berthier-sur-Mer around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday and found the man, who was unconscious.
Victim was unconscious when found, declared dead at the scene
A 70-year-old man is dead after a fire in Berthier-sur-Mer, Que., about 70 kilometres east of Lévis.
Firefighters were called to a home on Blais Boulevard East around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday and found the man, who was unconscious.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire and of the man's death are not known.
with files from Radio-Canada
