Early morning fire ravages Quebec City apartment building
An apartment in Quebec City's Saint-Sauveur neighbourhood was almost completely destroyed inside after a fire ravaged it overnight.
At least 10 people living in the building on Anna Street were evacuated from it and are now without homes. Firefighters say no one was injured.
The fire started just after 3 a.m. Fire crews worked into Wednesday's early morning hours to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to adjacent buildings.