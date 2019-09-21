Quebec City fire forces 80 from apartment building
Ten people can't return to their homes due to the extent of the damage from the fire, caused by the smoke and heat.
There was no smoke detector in the apartment where the fire started
About 80 people were forced out of their homes, but no one was hurt when a fire broke out in an apartment building in Quebec City early Saturday.
The fire started in the basement of the building on des Meuniers Street around 2:30 a.m. There was no smoke detector in the apartment where the fire started.
Firefighters were able to get it under control by around 3:45 a.m.
The Red Cross is stepping in to help 10 people who cannot return to their homes due to the extent of the damage, caused by the smoke and heat.
with files from Radio-Canada and The Canadian Press