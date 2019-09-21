Quebec City fire forces 80 from apartment building

About 80 people were forced out of their homes, but no one was hurt when a fire broke out in an apartment building in Quebec City early Saturday.

The fire started in the basement of the building on des Meuniers Street around 2:30 a.m. There was no smoke detector in the apartment where the fire started.

Firefighters were able to get it under control by around 3:45 a.m.

The Red Cross is stepping in to help 10 people who cannot return to their homes due to the extent of the damage, caused by the smoke and heat.

