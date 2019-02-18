Skip to Main Content
Place Ville Marie partially evacuated after loading-dock fire

Workers were forced to leave Place Ville Marie over the noon hour Monday because of a fire in a basement loading dock area. At least three people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters responded to a basement loading dock fire at Place Ville Marie around noon Monday. (Simon Charron/Radio-Canada)

Place Ville Marie was partially evacuated around noon today after a fire broke out in the basement loading-dock area.

Francis Rillart, operations chief for the Montreal fire department, said the fire was under control within minutes. ​

At least three people were treated for smoke inhalation.

