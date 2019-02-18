Place Ville Marie partially evacuated after loading-dock fire
Workers were forced to leave Place Ville Marie over the noon hour Monday because of a fire in a basement loading dock area. At least three people were treated for smoke inhalation.
3 treated for smoke inhalation
Francis Rillart, operations chief for the Montreal fire department, said the fire was under control within minutes.
