Firefighter taken to hospital, building evacuated after 3-alarm blaze in Pointe-aux-Trembles

A firefighter has been taken to hospital after a three-alarm blaze forced eight apartments to be evacuated in Pointe-aux-Trembles, Sunday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., Montreal firefighters received a phone call about a fire that had started in an apartment building on Montmartre Avenue.

Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal spokesperson Louise Desrosiers said the blaze started in the kitchen of a basement apartment.

"We would like to say to the citizens to make sure that if they are doing some cooking and they have to get out from the kitchen, just to put the timer or something so they will remember they have something cooking," Desrosiers said.

She also advised people to ensure their smoke detectors are functioning properly.

None of the residents were injured, but a firefighter hurt his back and was taken to hospital after falling from a first-floor balcony. He was conscious when taken to hospital, Desrosiers said.

Twelve residents have been taken into the care of the Red Cross to ensure they have a place to stay Sunday night.