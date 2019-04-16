Fire forces residents out of apartment complex in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

Montreal police and firefighters teamed up to evacuate more than 200 residences Monday evening after a fire broke out in an apartment block on Riviera Street in the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Firefighters were called just before 7:30 p.m. to the rapidly progressing fire in the apartment complex not far from the Rivière des Prairies.

At least one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The Canadian Red Cross sent a team to help victims while investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire.