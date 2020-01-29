No one hurt after major fire in east end condo building

No one was hurt after a fire nearly destroyed an eight-unit condo building in Pointe-aux-Trembles Tuesday night.

Firefighters said they were called just after 8:15 p.m. to the building on Forsyth Street.

Ian Ritchie, the chief of operations for the Montreal fire department, said the fire started in the building's garage, located in the basement.

The fire spread quickly to the exterior of the building, climbing to the floors above and onto the roof, he said.

Ritchie said the fire alarm system was working and all the residents were able to evacuate safely.

The building is not a total loss, but it did sustain considerable damage.

About 120 firefighters were on the scene to get the fire under control. Montreal police will be investigating the cause.