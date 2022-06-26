Firefighters battling 5-alarm fire in Montreal East treated for heat exhaustion

More than a hundred firefighters struggled to get the upper hand on a five-alarm fire in Montreal East Sunday.

A number of them had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Emergency services received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a fire inside a recycling company building at 10930 Sherbrooke Street E.

Three workers were inside at the time and got out safely.

The fire started in a pile of objects that were to be recycled, according to authorities.

The roof and a partially collapsed wall are preventing the 140 firefighters on-site from entering the building.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the plant from as far as Boucherville.

Authorities have set up a large security perimeter in the area.