Firefighters battling 5-alarm fire in Montreal East treated for heat exhaustion
The roof and a partially collapsed wall are preventing the 140 firefighters on-site from entering the recycling company building.
Workers got out safely; fire began in a pile of objects set to be recycled
More than a hundred firefighters struggled to get the upper hand on a five-alarm fire in Montreal East Sunday.
A number of them had to be treated for heat exhaustion.
Emergency services received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a fire inside a recycling company building at 10930 Sherbrooke Street E.
Three workers were inside at the time and got out safely.
The fire started in a pile of objects that were to be recycled, according to authorities.
The roof and a partially collapsed wall are preventing the 140 firefighters on-site from entering the building.
Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the plant from as far as Boucherville.
Authorities have set up a large security perimeter in the area.
with files from Shuyee Lee