Montreal

Firefighters battling 5-alarm fire in Montreal East treated for heat exhaustion

The roof and a partially collapsed wall are preventing the 140 firefighters on-site from entering the recycling company building.

Workers got out safely; fire began in a pile of objects set to be recycled

CBC News ·
A few of the 140 firefighters on-site had to be treated for heat exhaustion. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

More than a hundred firefighters struggled to get the upper hand on a five-alarm fire in Montreal East Sunday.

A number of them had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Emergency services received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a fire inside a recycling company building at 10930 Sherbrooke Street E.

Three workers were inside at the time and got out safely.

The fire started in a pile of objects that were to be recycled, according to authorities.

Three firefighters walk between fire trucks parked in front of an industrial building.
Three workers were inside the building at the time of the fire, and got out safely. (Mathieu Wagner/CBC)

The roof and a partially collapsed wall are preventing the 140 firefighters on-site from entering the building.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the plant from as far as Boucherville.

Authorities have set up a large security perimeter in the area.

with files from Shuyee Lee

