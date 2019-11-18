2 in hospital after Laval apartment fire

A man and a woman were taken to a hospital for injuries after a fire Sunday night at an apartment in a building in Laval.

The fire in a 23-unit building on the corner of Cartier Boulevard and 62nd Avenue was called in Sunday evening.

Police received a call at the same time about a dispute between a couple, said Laval Police Lt. Jean-François Gignac, but they would not confirm if the call was related.

Gignac said the woman escaped from the fire by jumping from the apartment's balcony to one next door.

Later, the man also tried to escape. He was rescued as he was hanging from the balcony, Gignac said.

Police investigators were at work at the scene of the fire Monday morning, Gignac said. Firefighters found traces of an accelerant in the building.

All residents of the building were forced out of their homes, and as of 6 a.m. Monday no one had been allowed back in the building, Gignac said.

The Red Cross and the City of Laval are helping the people forced out of the building.