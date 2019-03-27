Body found after fire in Lacolle

A body was found in the aftermath of a fire in Lacolle last night, provincial police said.

The fire department was called around 9:30 p.m. to a building on Laramée Street in the town about 60 kilometres south of Montreal, near the U.S. border.

They arrived to find the building engulfed in flames and were unable to enter.

The major crimes unit is investigating, but police emphasized that this is usual procedure for a death in a fire and does not necessarily indicate they suspect a homicide.

Police said an autopsy will be performed. The identity of the victim is not yet known.