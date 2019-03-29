Skip to Main Content
Firefighters battle Griffintown blaze

About 80 firefighters are still battling a three-alarm fire in the Griffintown neighbourhood of Montreal that started early Friday morning.

Crews working to prevent flames from spreading to other buildings

The fire department received a call about the fire around 3:40 a.m. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Benoit Martel, chief of operations for the Montreal fire department, said the two-storey building, near the intersection of Young and Ottawa streets, was engulfed in flames when the fire department arrived. A call about the fire came in at 3:41 a.m.

At 5:30 a.m. the fire was still active, with significant amounts of smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters were in "defensive mode," Martel said, trying to prevent flames from spreading to adjacent buildings.

The first floor of the building is a car wash. The upper floor was likely a business, Martel said.

There have been no evacuations and Martel said they don't believe anyone was in the building.

Because of the fire, Peel Street is closed between Ottawa and Wellington streets, and Ottawa is closed between Young and Peel streets.

