More than a dozen rescued from major fire in Southwest apartment building

Around a dozen people had to be rescued from their balconies Sunday morning after a major fire broke out in a Côte-Saint-Paul apartment building for seniors.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 9 a.m., and quickly called for reinforcements, including several ambulances. They used ladder trucks to reach residents trapped on upper floors of the building.

A spokesperson for Montreal's ambulance service, Urgences-santé, said paramedics were evaluating 13 people on-site, mainly for smoke inhalation. One person was taken to hospital.