Fire forces evacuation of Plateau restaurant Ma Poule Mouillée Friday night

A popular Portugese chicken restaurant sustained significant damage after catching fire Friday night.

The restaurant is located on the corner of Rachel Street and Boyer Street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood.

Five fire trucks were at the scene to extinguish the fire after receiving a call around 9:15 p.m.

The restaurant was open when the fire broke out, and was evacuated. No one was injured.

The fire started in the kitchen, said Montreal Fire Department chief of operations Jaclyn Ostiguy.

It does not appear to be criminal in nature, he said.

The fire department estimates the cost of the damage at around $100,000.