Fire evacuees flee northern Quebec communities to safety of Saguenay

The municipality of Chibougamau in northern Quebec is the latest to issue an evacuation order due to forest fires. The move came just over an hour after the neighbouring Cree Nation of Oujé-Bougoumou began its evacuation Tuesday evening.

Peter Halliday is one of the residents who had to pack his stuff and leave his home at a moment's notice.

"Around 9 p.m. we were told 'You got to get out, you got to get out, you got to get out!'" he said.

"We spent about an hour getting our stuff together and then hit the road with everybody else."

Chibougamou Mayor Manon Cyr issued the notice on Facebook Tuesday evening around 8:15 p.m. directing 7,300 residents toward the arena at the municipality of Roberval, 250 kilometres away. Buses were provided for those without cars.

"Right now we have some time, that's why we decided to evacuate immediately," Cyr said Tuesday.

There were 700 beds set up at the Benoît-Lévesque sports centre in Roberval. Cyr asked that residents who have family and friends in the area stay with them if possible and share their contact information.

Municipal councillor Jonathan Mattson said the drive from Chibougamau to Roberval took him eight hours (instead of the normal three) because of traffic.

But Cyr says the evacuation went as smoothly as it could.

"People were able to bring their cats, dogs, and everything was settled the best we could," she said.

As of Wednesday morning 80 per cent of Chibougamau's population left, and there are still beds available at the sports centre in Roberval, Cyr told Quebec AM's Julia Caron.

The mayor of Roberval, Serge Bergeron, said that as of Tuesday night they were expecting between 700 and 1,000 people.

"Even the mayors of nearby municipalities have been calling me saying if you have any needs, we can open our arena or rooms," he said.

Around 700 beds were set up in the Benoît-Lévesque sports centre in Roberval, Que. (Louis Martineau/Radio-Canada)

"People are not happy to leave their homes but they understand it's for their safety," said Cyr. "We are not the only people in Quebec or Canada to who this is happening right now."

'We had to rush and scramble'

In Oujé-Bougoumou, the evacuation notice affected around 800 people who headed to the Cégep in Chicoutimi, about 400 kilometres away, past Roberval.

Gaston Cooper, an Oujé-Bougamou resident who is now in Chicoutimi, began to notice the grey haze over the town take on an orange glow this week.

Cooper and his family thought they'd have to leave early Wednesday morning. The evacuation order came early, as they were having dinner Tuesday. It was time to go.

"We had to rush and scramble, pick up our belongings, our pets. We started picking up people who didn't have rides," said Cooper.

In three vehicles laden with people, cats and the few belongings they could bring with them, they joined a procession of cars heading south along the only highway out of town.

It was the first time his wife and son had to leave their home because of fires, but Cooper had seen it before, during a violent fire season in the late 1980s.

"That one was hectic. This one was more well-organized but it's still very hectic at times because we didn't really have much time to really pack everything," said Cooper.

According to the Quebec forest fire agency SOPFEU, there are two fires burning 20 kilometres away from the area near Chibougamau, covering 50,000 and 12,500 hectares.

In total there are 148 fires burning across Quebec, most of them out of control.

Surrounding communities on high alert

During a news conference Wednesday, Premier François Legault asked that the Cree Nation of Mistissini, northeast of Chibougamau, will also evacuate today.

"We'll take the time to do it properly but there is a risk so we're asking everyone to co-operate," he said.

If Mistissini issues an evacuation notice, 4,000 more people will be displaced by the forest fires in Quebec which have already forced 11,400 to leave their homes, according to Legault.

Another Cree nation, that of Waswanipi, has begun moving some people out, announced Chief Irene Neeposh Wednesday over Facebook Live. She asked that people with long-term respiratory issues, pre-dialysis patients, cardiac patients and children with special needs, among other groups, take their medication with them and leave the community for Quebec City.

"I know we've all gotten ready so I'm really happy for that, that we're somewhat expecting it," said Neeposh.

She asked that those leaving meet at a checkpoint at the old fire hall near the youth centre to give their name and destination.

Those leaving Waswanipi for Quebec City will have to drive through the municipality of Chapais.

The mayor for Chapais, Isabelle Lessard, has already alerted residents about this increase in traffic. However, she said that there is no notice of evacuation for Chapais.

Lessard asks that anyone leaving voluntarily fill out a form available on its website and post it on their door so Sûreté du Québec can be aware in case a mandatory evacuation is ordered later.