Five-alarm fire at Place Montréal Trust sends dense smoke over downtown Montreal

Dozens of firefighters have converged at Place Montréal Trust on the corner of McGill College Avenue and Ste-Catherine Street to fight a fire on the roof of the Bell Media Tower, a 30-storey skyscraper that is part of the complex.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the roof of the tower at this hour.

Montreal police have advised people to avoid downtown Montreal in the vicinity of Ste-Catherine Street, Metcalfe Street, Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and President-Kennedy Avenue.

More to come.