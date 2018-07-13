Five-alarm fire at Place Montréal Trust sends dense smoke over downtown Montreal
Dozens of firefighters have converged at the Place Montréal Trust complex on the corner of McGill College Avenue and Ste-Catherine Street to fight a fire on the roof of the Bell Media Tower, a 30-storey skyscraper that is part of the complex.
Dozens of firefighters converge on McGill College and Ste-Catherine to fight roof fire Friday evening
Dozens of firefighters have converged at Place Montréal Trust on the corner of McGill College Avenue and Ste-Catherine Street to fight a fire on the roof of the Bell Media Tower, a 30-storey skyscraper that is part of the complex.
Smoke can be seen billowing from the roof of the tower at this hour.
Montreal police have advised people to avoid downtown Montreal in the vicinity of Ste-Catherine Street, Metcalfe Street, Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and President-Kennedy Avenue.
More to come.
With files from CBC's Kate McKenna