Woman, 68, dies in overnight fire on the West Island
A 68-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out in a residential building in Dollard-des-Ormeaux overnight.
Firefighters were called to the building on Hyman Street at the corner of Sunnybrooke Boulevard just before midnight Tuesday.
They found the woman inside, but were unable to revive her.
Montreal police are investigating the fire. They say it appears to have started accidentally.
With files from Jay Turnbull