Man dead in Côte Saint-Luc apartment building fire
Emergency crews were called to a building on Kingsley Road around 6 p.m. for a two-alarm fire.
Fire mainly contained to a 3rd-floor apartment where the man's body was found
A man died after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Côte-St-Luc on Monday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a building on Kingsley Road around 6 p.m. for a two-alarm fire.
Montreal police say the fire was confined mainly to a third-floor apartment where the man's body was found.
People living on surrounding floors of the building were evacuated as a precaution and several were treated for smoke inhalation.
Police say the fire was not criminal in nature, but the cause is still unknown.
The fire department is investigating.
