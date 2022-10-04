Man dead in Côte Saint-Luc apartment building fire

A man died after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Côte-St-Luc on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a building on Kingsley Road around 6 p.m. for a two-alarm fire.

Montreal police say the fire was confined mainly to a third-floor apartment where the man's body was found.

People living on surrounding floors of the building were evacuated as a precaution and several were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police say the fire was not criminal in nature, but the cause is still unknown.

The fire department is investigating.