Côte-des-Neiges kitchen fire sends 2 to hospital

Montreal's fire department is warning people to be careful in the kitchen after a fire sent two people to hospital Sunday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire started just after noon in an apartment on Ridgewood Avenue in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

A spokesperson for the fire department said it appears to have started by someone cooking in the kitchen.

One of the two people who were hospitalized had more serious injuries, although their current medical status is not known.

Officials say most fires start in the kitchen — it is easy to become distracted while cooking, especially as people work from home and spend more time in front of their computers.

They urge people to stay in the kitchen when possible, or at least to set a timer and keep an eye on the stove, and ensure they have a working smoke detector.