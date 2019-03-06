New
Fire causes major damage to Laval pizzeria, neighbouring dépanneur
The fire started around midnight in a commercial building on Montée du Moulin.
Too early to tell if fire is criminal in nature, police say
A pizzeria and neighbouring dépanneur in eastern Laval suffered major damage early Tuesday morning.
The fire started around midnight in a commercial building on Montée du Moulin in the Saint-François neighbourhood.
No one was inside and there are no reports of injuries.
Laval police say it's too early to know if the fire was criminal in nature.
