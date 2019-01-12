Fire at Terrebonne restaurant believed to be arson
When police arrived at the scene, they found the building was in flames and a back door was open.
Investigators say a restaurant in Terrebonne, east of Montreal, was the target of arson overnight.
Shortly after midnight, police officers received a call about a fire that broke out at a restaurant on J.S. Archambault Boulevard.
They arrived to find the building in flames, and found that a back door was open.
Firefighters have also collected evidence to suggest the incident was criminal in nature.
No one was hurt. Police are looking for potential witnesses.
With files from La Presse Canadienne