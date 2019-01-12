Skip to Main Content
Fire at Terrebonne restaurant believed to be arson

Fire at Terrebonne restaurant believed to be arson

When police arrived at the scene, they found the building was in flames and a back door was open.

Police say a back door was open when they arrived at the scene

CBC News ·
Police and firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire shortly after midnight. (Radio-Canada)

Investigators say a restaurant in Terrebonne, east of Montreal, was the target of arson overnight.

Shortly after midnight, police officers received a call about a fire that broke out at a restaurant on J.S. Archambault Boulevard.

They arrived to find the building in flames, and found that a back door was open.

Firefighters have also collected evidence to suggest the incident was criminal in nature.

No one was hurt. Police are looking for potential witnesses.

With files from La Presse Canadienne

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|