Fire at Terrebonne restauarant believed to be arson

Investigators say a restaurant in Terrebonne, east of Montreal, was the target of arson overnight.

Shortly after midnight, police officers received a call about a fire that broke out at a restaurant on J.S. Archambault Boulevard.

They arrived to find the building in flames, and found that a back door was open.

Firefighters have also collected evidence to suggest the incident was criminal in nature.

No one was hurt. Police are looking for potential witnesses.