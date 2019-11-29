'It's an attack': Mike Finnerty speaks about stabbings on London Bridge

CBC Montreal's Mike Finnerty was selling cheese in London's Borough Market when he heard screaming and saw people run in a panic.

Finnerty, who is taking a break from hosting CBC Montreal's Daybreak to work as a cheesemonger in the city, knew something was amiss.

"It was aggressive screaming." Finnerty said. "And I thought, it's an attack."

A man wearing a fake explosive vest had stabbed several people — two fatally — on London Bridge, about 500 metres away.

He and his colleague, Cian, took their customers to the back of the stall and contemplated what to next.

Mike Finnerty will be coming back to Daybreak in January 2020.