Finnegan's Market, a local landmark in Hudson, Que., closes for good

Anne Thomas and her husband moved to Hudson, Que., about two years ago and a big draw for them was being close to Finnegan's Market.

The seasonal Saturday flea market has long offered a wide range of crafts, foods, antiques and everything in between.

"Like most people in Hudson, we were kind of expecting that this summer would be the big reopening, and did not expect at all that it's closing permanently," said Thomas.

Finnegan's has been closed for the last two years due to the pandemic, and in a Facebook post, the owners said the market won't be reopening.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Finnegan's Market will not be reopening," the post said on Thursday.

"We did not take this family decision lightly and hope it will be received with understanding. We thank our loyal vendors, customers, employees, friends and neighbours for their steadfast support for almost 50 years."

Finnegan's flea market sprang up on the grounds of the Aird family farm in the 1970s. Over the years, it became popular not only among locals, but also with out-of-towners who came in to pick up handicrafts and farm-fresh goods.

The Aird family wasn't available for an interview on Friday and has not given a reason for closing the market.

Anne Thomas says she was looking forward to the reopening of Finnegan's Market, which is part of what drew her and her husband to buy their home in Hudson, Que. (CBC)

Hudson is located about 55 kilometres west of downtown Montreal and about 20 kilometres east of the Ontario border.

"Making that decision and letting go of something takes a lot of courage," said Geneviève Grenier, who has lived in Hudson for nearly two decades.

Grenier runs a local historical site and says Finnegan's was good for all of Hudson.

"People would come for the market, but then they would come and visit the town, and maybe have lunch somewhere else, or visit the other stores in town, or the other attractions that were here," she said.

Looking ahead to summer, she said, "it's going to have an impact."

Daren Legault, a town councillor from District 6, said that impact is going to be "pretty big."

"Finnegan's was so unique, finding something as unique or similar might be a bit of a stretch, but I would definitely hope that there would be something that would be a draw," said Legault.