Fines for illegal parking going up in Montreal

Parking tickets are getting more expensive in Montreal as the city looks to increase road safety, decrease illegal parking and fund transit programs.

Parking in a prohibited area is expected to earn a $78 ticket, which represents a 26 per cent increase. A large part of that jump comes from an increase in court fees, which are set by the province.

For drivers who park illegally in reserved lanes, the cost will become $302 — a jump from $100 to $229 on the cost of the ticket and $50 to $73 in fees.

"We expect that there will be a change in behaviour and a decrease in the number of offences, and that's the goal," said Éric Alan Caldwell, the city councillor responsible for planning and transport on Montreal's executive committee.

The city said it wants to reduce delinquent behaviour that impacts safety, hinders maintenance work and affects the flow of traffic.

If the number of parking tickets remains the same, the increase in fines would generate an additional $10.9 million for the city.

The extra money would go toward funding a Vision Zero committee to further improve pedestrian and cyclist safety across the city, and create an express bike network.

The new fees are expected to be adopted by city council at its next meeting on April 15.

Montrealers not happy

Some Montrealers think that the increase will further discourage people from going downtown, where parking is already a challenge.

Laura Battista said she isn't happy to hear about the increase and already can't go downtown with her kids because finding parking is too hectic — but she said so is taking the Metro.

"Parking here is very difficult. I'm forced to take the Metro every day, which I hate," Battista said.

Montrealer Laura Battista said driving downtown is already stressful. (CBC)

Inga Sibiga doesn't own a car and said the increase in parking fines is another reason to not want one in the city.

"I think this increase is absolutely ridiculous," she said.