Find out how this rule of thumb helped shape Montreal's skyline
In the early days of development in the city, buildings weren't allowed to be taller than Mount Royal.

For a longtime, Notre-Dame Cathedral was the tallest man-made point on the horizon. (CBC)

In Montreal, before the development boom which saw skyscrapers and residential towers sprout up in the downtown core, the tallest buildings were churches.

For a long time, Notre-Dame Basilica was the tallest point on the horizon — the tallest man-made structure at least.

As McGill professor of architecture Avi Friedman explains, the old rule used to be that no building could be taller than the height of Mount Royal.

