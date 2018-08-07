New film explores how Montreal's Italian community grapples with changing identity

Agata De Santis has long been fascinated by the changing nature of the Italian-Canadian experience.

As a second-generation Italian-Canadian growing up in Montreal, she was surrounded by a close-knit culture that was, of course, anchored by food.

"It's funny because I was trying to avoid cliches with this film, but everything kept coming back to food," she said. "The food is an easy transmission of culture because we all like Italian food. But it goes beyond that. It's really keeping that family unit together."

In her film, Terra Mia (which translates to My Land), she talks about taking a stand against her mother's traditional birthday sponge cake as a teenager.

"We wanted what our non-Italian friends were getting," she said. "We wanted our birthdays to be more Canadian."

But that small act of rebellion didn't last long. Now the classic sponge cake is back to being the ultimate symbol of celebration.

"Mom's cake isn't just delicious. It's an ode to our upbringing, our family traditions, to some of the best memories we had as kids."

De Santis has been writing and creating films about the Italian community — her community — for years.

In 2012 she launched a site called Italocanadese.com, a blog where she writes about the Italian-Canadian experience on a platform that appeals to a younger audience.

This idea, that some of the cultural institutions in the community are a bit slow to adapt to a modern era, is echoed in her film.

Food has proven an important part of the preservation of Italian culture in Quebec and beyond. (CBC)

She wonders how the organizations that make up pillars of the Italian community in Montreal will go on if they don't allow for flexibility.

"Kids are not going to go to spaghetti dinners, and if you do drag them there, they're going to be bored out of their minds." she said.

"If they don't let the young people re-imagine the community, these organizations will fizzle."

She posits that there is an "identity crisis" happening, especially among those who are several generations detached from the immigrant experience.

Both of her parents were born in Italy, but the new generation of De Santis' nieces and nephews are being raised in majority-English households.

That's why the family decided that De Santis' mother, now a grandmother, would only speak to the kids in Italian.

Terra Mia, which translates to My Land, is a film that premiered during Montreal's Italian Week. (Redhead Productions)

"She's the only person in their life who speaks to them in Italian but they understand everything she says, which is beautiful."

De Santis said that in her experience, Italian-Montrealers with close relationships to their grandparents tend to preserve traditions.

Moving forward, she said it's important to let newer generations express their Italian identity in their own way.

"Let them decide how they want to transmit their culture," she said.

Her film is being screened as part of the Italian Week, now in its 25th edition.

"It's a nice way to start the life of this film," said De Santis.

Terra Mia shows again Aug. 8 at the McCord Museum at 7:30 p.m. and will air on CBC TV next Saturday.