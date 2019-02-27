Woman killed in Montreal apartment, man arrested at the scene

Montreal police have arrested a a 23-year-old man after the death of a woman in her early 20s in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Witnesses called 911 just after 9 p.m. Tuesday to report a disturbance in an apartment on Allée Sauriol, near Sauvé Street.

The woman was unconscious when authorities arrived. CPR was performed, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.



Montreal police spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron says the suspect was in the apartment when police arrived and he was arrested.

"We know that they knew each other but the exact link between the two of them still to be confirmed," he said.

The woman's death marks Montreal's fifth homicide of 2019.