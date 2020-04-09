Skip to Main Content
Festival d'été de Québec latest to cancel summer event
Organizers of Quebec City's largest music festival are cancelling the 2020 edition to ensure the safety of the public and their employees, as the government predicts several more months of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tens of thousands of concert goers cram into the Plains of Abraham during the 10 days of the festival every year. (Bruno Giguère/Radio-Canada)

For the first time in more than 50 years, there will be no summer music festival in Quebec City.

The Festival d'été de Québec announced Thursday morning it will not be holding its 2020 edition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a written statement, organizers said it would be "neither prudent, nor realistic for the organization to continue its efforts" to organize this year's festival, which was set to take place from July 9 to 19.

This year's headliners included Rage Against the Machine, Jack Johnson, Rod Stewart and Imagine Dragons.

On Wednesday, Premier François Legault put the nail in the coffin for most of Quebec's large summer gatherings by predicting that the two-metre physical distancing rule would likely be required for "several months."

"The two-metre rule will be extended over a longer period, so it's unlikely we'll be able to have any kind of festival this summer," Legault said.

The mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante, announced on Tuesday that all festivals, sporting events and public gatherings are cancelled until July 2 inclusively.

